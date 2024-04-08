Marcos vows to develop Metro Manila's nearby provinces, cities to address metropolis' traffic

Determined to address traffic congestion in Metro Manila, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed on Sunday to develop nearby provinces and cities as part of the administration’s long-term solution to the traffic problem in the metropolis.

In a five-minute video posted on his official YouTube channel, Marcos emphasized that developing nearby provinces and cities is one of the long-term traffic solutions as the population in Metro Manila continues to increase while construction of infrastructure projects is ongoing.

Marcos noted that providing equal opportunities outside Metro Manila is one of the best solutions to address traffic congestion in the metropolis.

“Habang patuloy ang pag-gawa ng ating mga tulay, flyover, skyway, subways, train systems, at iba pang mga imprastraktura, para sa transportasyon patuloy naman ang pag-dami ng populasyon natin at ang pag-dami ng mga sasakyan,” Marcos said.

“Congested ang Metro Manila, kung kaya bahagi talaga ng pag-paplano ay mai-develop ang mga kalapit na probinsya at siyudad. ‘Yan ang mga nakikita natin ngayon na developments. Ang Bulacan, Pampanga sa North at Cavite and Laguna sa South,” he added.

“Kaya pati ang mga kalye at tulay na papunta sa mga lugar na ‘yon ay patuloy ring pinapaganda pa. Pati na rin ang airport," he said.

But the chief executive emphasized that all these development projects outside Metro Manila may take some time and may add problem to the traffic congestion before the motorists and commuters can feel the relief from gridlock.

He asked for people’s understanding as he assured them that a better traffic will be felt once all projects are complete.

“Malaking proyektong itong mga ito, kaya naman dapat nating isipin na hindi bukas na natin mararamdaman ito dahil malaki talaga ang scale at kung minsan pa nga ay nakakaabala pa dun sa mga traffic ngayon,” Marcos said.

“Kaya’t pag-tyagaan niyo lang, pero pagka-nabuo na ‘yan, asahan ninyo gaganda ang sitwasyon natin,” the chief executive added.

Marcos ordered government agencies during a recent Cabinet meeting to submit their recommendations, and on how their respective offices will adjust and configure their work environment, according to National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.

Balisacan said that Marcos wants to have a comprehensive and holistic approach in solving the traffic problem, not a “piecemeal approach” of the previous administrations, which appeared to be less effective. Presidential News Desk