Marcos adopts DICT’s National Cybersecurity Plan 2023-208

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued Executive Order No. 58, adopting the National Cybersecurity Plan (NCSP) 2023-2028 of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) as part of the administration’s efforts to strengthen the security and resilience of the country’s cyberspace.

In a two-page EO 58, Marcos said strengthening the security and resilience of the Philippine cyberspace is one of the key strategies to ensure safety and security in cyber and physical spaces under the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028.

“The NCSP 2023-2028 is hereby adopted as the whole-of-nation roadmap for the integrated development and strategic direction of the country’s cybersecurity,” stated EO 58 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on April 4.

Under Section 15 of Republic Act 10844, or the DICT Act of 2015, the department has formulated the NCSP 2023-2028, which outlines the country’s policy direction and provides operational guidelines towards a trusted, secured, and resilient cyberspace for every Filipino.

Under EO 58, all concerned national government agencies and instrumentalities and local government units (LGUs) are directed to support and cooperate towards the successful implementation of the NCSP 2023-2028 while the DICT is ordered to adopt a system for the effective implementation, monitoring and review of the plan.

It added that the DICT, in cooperation with the private sector, shall provide technical assistance to other government agencies and offices relative to the implementation of the NCSP 2023-2028, as may be necessary.

The DICT is also directed to submit to the President a bi-annual report on the status and progress of the implementation of the NCSP 2023-2028 through the Office of the Executive Secretary and the National Cybersecurity Inter-Agency Committee (NCIAC).

EO 58 will take effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette, or a newspaper of general circulation. Presidential News Desk