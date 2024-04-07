Chinese Coast Guard ships harass Filipino fishing vessels

Filipino fishing vessels helping the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) drop floating aggregate devices (Payao) in Rozul Reef were harassed by the Chinese Coast Guard on Thursday.

In his X (twitter) account, Commodore Jay Tarriela, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea the two Chinese Coast Guard vessels who were the usual interdictors in the resupply operation in Ayungin Shoal arrived and harassed the Filipino fishing boats that voluntarily supporting the PCG-BFAR operation.

"The Chinese Coast Guard vessels went as far as pretending to man their water cannons and threatening the Filipino fishermen, demonstrating China's unlawful behavior aimed at depriving the Filipinos of their rights to access the resources in our Exclusive Economic Zone," he said.

Tarriela said the aggressive action of the Chinese Coast Guard "stems from China's greed and unfounded claim that these waters belong to them based on their imaginary dashed line".

"It is important to note that Rozul Reef falls within the Philippines’ EEZ since it is located at approximately 128 nautical miles away from Palawan," he said. Robina Asido/DMS