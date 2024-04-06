Cebu province suspends classes due to heat index

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia suspended classes on Friday ''until further notice'' due to high heat index.

In a memorandum, Garcia said the suspension of classes takes effect ''until further notice.''

Garcia said the decision was made since the ''unusually high heat index'' poses a ''risk to the well-being of our students.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecast a heat index of 37 degrees at Mactan International Airport on Friday, which was recorded on Monday and Tuesday.

It estimates heat index to reach 38 degrees at Mactan International Airport on Sunday. DMS