Three Filipinos injured after magnitude 7.2 strikes Taiwan

Three Filipinos were injured after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Taiwan, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Thursday.

The tremor jolted Hualien, Taiwan on Wednesday.

In an interview with dzBB, DMW officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said three Filipinos obtained minor injuries.

“One of them bumped their head on the ceiling, and the other victim’s hands were hit by a door while trying to evacuate. The third victim fainted during the earthquake,” Cacdac said.

“All of them are okay. They only obtain minor injuries. Two of the victims were discharged from the hospital,” he added.

Cacdac said one of the victims remained in the hospital but was in stable condition and would also be discharged soon.

Cacdac said that none of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Taiwan, who mostly stay in dorms, asked to be repatriated.

The DMW announced that they have set up a help desk for OFWs in Taiwan who want to ask for assistance. Jaspearl Tan/DMS