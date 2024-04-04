Tulfo, Sotto and ex-president Duterte lead senatorial polls: Pulse Asia

ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo, former Senate President Vicente Sotto, and former President Rodrigo Duterte led the latest senatorial poll by Pulse Asia.

Based on the survey conducted from March 6 to 10, Tulfo received a 57.1 percent voter preference while Sotto came in second with 51.8 percent, followed by Duterte with 47.1 percent.

Duterte’s former aide, Senator Bong Go was fourth with 44.2 percent, Senator Pia Cayetano with 37.7 percent, and former senator and boxing champion Manny Pacquiao at 33.7 percent.

Also among the popular choices were Senators Ronald dela Rosa and Imee Marcos with 33.2 percent and 32.1 percent, respectively.

They were followed by former Manila mayor Isko Moreno with 31.5 percent, Ben Tulfo with 30.5 percent, Senator Bong Revilla with 29.6 percent, and Makati Mayor Abigail Binay with 29.1 percent.

Also included in the top 16 to 17 were former PNP chief and Senator Ping Lacson, television host Willie Revillame, Senator Lito Lapid, and Willie Ong, who previously ran as Moreno’s vice presidential candidate in 2022. Jaspearl Tan/DMS