Marcos assures support to assist OFWs affected by Taiwan quake

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured that the government is ready to help overseas filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the magnitude 7.4 quake that rocked Taiwan on Wednesday morning.

“We stand ready to assist and support our fellow Filipinos in Taiwan in any way possible during this difficult period,” Marcos said in a statement.

Marcoss stressed that the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is ensuring the safety of the 159,480 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) living in Taiwan.

“Our hearts are with the people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath of today’s powerful earthquake,” he said.

Initial reports noted that the quake left four people dead while 57 others were injured and several buildings collapsed because of the tremor that hit the south of Hualien, Taiwan on Wednesday.

Following the quake, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) issued a tsunami warning for the coastal communities in Batanes Group of Islands, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte and Isabela which was later cancelled around 10:30 am.

On its warning, Phivolcs states that "based on tsunami wave models and early tide gauge records of the tsunami in the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, coastal areas in the Philippines fronting the Pacific Ocean are expected to experience high tsunami waves with first tsunami waves is expected to arrive between 8:33 am to 10:33 am and may continue for hours.

In another advisory, Phivolcs said the tsunami warning was cancelled as there is "no significant sea level disturbances have been recorded" in the "sea level monitoring stations facing the epicentral area."

"With this, any effects due to the tsunami warning have largely passed and therefore DOST-Phivolcs has now cancelled all tsunami warnings issued for this event," it stated. Robina Asido/DMS