Deaths from drowning during Holy Week rises to 37: PNP

The death toll due to drowning during Holy Week has risen to 37 from 29, dzBB reported, citing the Philippine National Police (PNP) Tuesday.

According to a report, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said they have monitored 42 drowning incidents from the observance where there 37 died, four were injured and three were missing.

Most of the deaths from drowning were in Calabarzon, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Western Visayas, she added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS