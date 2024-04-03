Philippine, US security chiefs discuss recent aggressive action of Chinese ships in WPS

The National Security Adviser of the Philippines and the United States discussed in a phone call the recent aggressive action of Chinese ships against the Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

National Security Council (NSC) Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano spoke with his United States counterpart, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, on Monday.

"They discussed the recent spate of illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive actions by agents of the China Coast Guard and the Chinese Maritime Militia in the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ)," he said.

In a readout, the White House said during their conversation "Mr. Sullivan also emphasized US support for the Philippines following the PRC Coast Guard and maritime militia’s dangerous actions on March 23 obstructing a lawful Philippine resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal."

"Mr. Sullivan underscored the ironclad U.S. alliance commitments to the Philippines under the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty, which extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft?to include those of its Coast Guard?anywhere in the South China Sea," it stated.

Malaya said Ano also "expressed his appreciation for the United States’ continued assurances and reaffirmation of its ironclad commitment to the PH-US Alliance."

He said the two NSAs also "look forward to the upcoming inaugural Japan-Philippines-United States trilateral leaders’ summit in Washington D.C. next week".

"Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Ano discussed preparations for the visit of Philippine President Marcos to the White House and the historic Japan-Philippines-U.S. trilateral leaders’ summit," the White House noted. Robina Asido/DMS