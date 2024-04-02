Marcos appoints new PNP chief a day after naming OIC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr appointed Maj. Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil as the new Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday, replacing an officer-in-charge he appointed on Sunday.

Marcos appointed Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta as officer-in-charge, replacing PNP chief Benjamin Acorda, whose three-month extension ended on Sunday.

The President attended Monday's change of command and retirement ceremony for Acorda at Camp Crame on Monday.

Marbil promised to continue the legacy of his predecessors.

“The PNP has seen noteworthy progress and benefited from the vision, leadership and achievements of my predecessors throughout the years. As the 30th chief of the PNP, it is my intention build on the strides made so far to ensure that there is both continuity and improvement that the PNP remains effective on its job while evolving to become a modern Filipino police force for a modern Filipino society,” Marbil said.

Marbil said that as the new chief, the police will focus on quality of leadership, knowledge and ability, and professionalism within the ranks; expanding their ability to uphold law and maintain order, and fighting local and transnational crimes.

“I am therefore committed to ensuring that each and every member of the PNP including future recruits will be supported in developing, improving and refining the skills that are needed in our line of work and for their career and progression as law enforcers,” Marbil said.

"We need officers, who recognize that it is simply not enough to act decisively, to act relentlessly and fast in the war against crime, but that there must also be accountability and transparency on our end. And more importantly, we will nurture officers to whom the human approach to law enforcement is a given," he added.

Marcos commended Acorda for the PNP’s achievements during his term.

“During his time as Chief, PNP, he introduced the Five-Focused Agenda, which guided the organization towards more honest law enforcement operations, enhanced information technology capabilities, and stronger community relations,” Marcos said.

“The PNP’s efforts in combating various forms of crime have yielded tangible results, which exhibit the diligence of our officers and personnel, as well as the effectiveness of our programs,” he said.

Marcos also assured Marbil of his full support.

“Police General Marbil, you have my full confidence and my full support, as you begin to champion a police that is pro-God, pro-country, pro-people, pro-environment,” Marcos said.

“Let us work closely with you in addressing emerging threats, such as cybercrime, terrorism, and transnational crimes,” he added.

Before he was appointed chief, Marbil was the head of the PNP Directorate for Comptrollership (DC) and the former director of PNP Regional Office 8 (Eastern Visayas). Jaspearl Tan/DMS