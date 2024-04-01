Marcos names Peralta as PNP officer-in-charge

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has designated Police Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta as the officer-in-charge of the Philippine National Police (PNP) after General Benjamin Acorda ends his term today.

“In the exigency of the service, and to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of service, please be informed that Police Lieutenant General Emmanuel Baloloy Peralta is designated as concurrent Officer-in-Charge, Office of the Chief, PNP, effective 31 March 2024, until a replacement is appointed or until otherwise directed by this office,” a memorandum signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin stated.

Peralta is the PNP deputy chief of administration.

The memorandum, dated March 27, was addressed to Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.

Acorda was supposed to retire on Dec. 3, 2023 but Marcos extended his term until March 31, 2024. DMS