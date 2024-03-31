At least 21 die during Holy Week, says PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded 21 people died due to drowning and vehicular accidents during the observance of Semana Santa.

Col. Jean Fajardo, the PNP’s chief information officer, said 19 people drowned from March 25 to March 30. Seven deaths were reported in Calabarzon.

The other regions with reported deaths from drowning were Cagayan Valley with three, Ilocos, Central Luzon, and Western Visayas, two each, and Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Davao, one each.

The age of the drowning victims ranged from five to 65 years old, the PNP said.

Police said two people died and another was hurt in a vehicular accident in Central Luzon while two others were injured in separate vehicular accident in Bicol Region.

Two robbery incidents with two victims were also monitored in Central Luzon and Eastern Visayas.

A child abuse case with one victim was also recorded in Central Luzon and four other child abuse victims were monitored in two separate cases in Calabarzon. It noted that two other incidents of homicide and landslide also occurred in two regions. Robina Asido/DMS