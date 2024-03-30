PCG Facebook account hacked on Good Friday

The official Facebook account of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) was hacked on Good Friday, the fourth since February.

It is the fourth cyber attack experienced by the agency within the year, the last incident was reported in February.

In a statement, the PCG confirmed that "an unknown entity has gained access on the official Facebook page of the PCG" around 12:30 pm.

Rear Admiral Armand Balilo, PCG spokesperson, said the Coast Guard Public Affairs (CGPAS) monitored two malicious short videos posted and shared on the official Facebook page.

The PCG is coordinating with the appropriate government agencies to assess and address the security breach.

"The Coast Guard Public Affairs (CGPAS) is now coordinating with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) under the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to conduct backend operations and assess the security breach," it stated. Robina Asido/DMS