Hundreds of visitors climb mountain to visit White Cross in Rizal on Good Friday

Hundreds of tourists and local residents from different areas in Rizal province climbed Mt. Kulapad to visit the Christ the Redeemer statue popularly known as White Cross during the observance of Good Friday.

Melvin Mapusao, Acting Presiding Officer of Barangay Niogan in Pililia, Rizal said as of 11 am over 200 people visited the White Cross.

In an interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, Mapusao said that Christ the Redeemer started to accept visitors around 4 am and will continue to be open as long as there are people who want to visit the place on Good Friday.

"We in the local barangay were thankful to (retired) Gen. Jose Mabanta Jr. because they once again opened the popular Christ the Redeemer statue to the public," he said.

"The owner wants the observance of Semana Santa in our area to be solemn," he added.

Mapusao said it is the first time that White Cross statue was opened again to the public on a Good Friday after the pandemic.

"The last time it was opened to the public was in 2019, this is the first time it was opened again after the pandemic," he said.

"It is important in strengthening the faith of the people during the observance of Semana Santa, especially because Jesus Christ is the symbol of our safety. People come here to pray and meditate," he said.

Some of the visitors hike to the mountain of Mt. Kulapad for an hour to reach the White Cross statue while others continue to climbed until they reached the mountain's peak.

Other visitors said that it became their devotion to climb the mountain "to reflect and meditate" and have some time with their families during Good Friday.

The local barangay officials of Barangay Niogan continue to assist the visitors and standby first aid responders to ensure the safety of the devotees and tourists. Robina Asido/DMS