Foreign investments registered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), through authorized agent banks[i], yield net inflows in February

Transactions on foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, in February recorded net inflows of $689 million resulting from the $1.5 billion gross inflows and $859 million gross outflows for the month. This is a reversal from the $76 million net outflows recorded in January.

The $1.5 billion registered investments for the month are higher by $313 million (or by 25.3 percent) compared to the US$1.2 billion recorded in January.

During the month, 61.4 percent of registered investments were in Peso GS ($951 million), while the remaining 38.6 percent were in PSE-listed securities ($598 million) [most of which were investments made in: (a) banks; (b) transportation services; (c) holding firms; (d) property; and (e) food, beverage and tobacco]. Investments for the month mostly came from the United Kingdom, Singapore, United States (US), Luxembourg, and Hongkong with combined share to total at 89.1 percent.

The $859 million gross outflows for the month were lower by $452 million (or by 34.5 percent) compared to the gross outflows recorded for January ($1.3 billion). The US remains to be the top destination of outflows, receiving $485 million (or 56.4 percent) of total outward remittances.

Year-on-year, registered investments in February are higher than the $680 million recorded in February 2023 (by US$868 million or 127.7 percent), while gross outflows decreased by $370 million (or by 30.1 percent) vis-a-vis the gross outflows posted in February 2023 ($1.2 billion). The $689 million net inflows in February 2024 are in contrast to the net outflows recorded for the same period a year ago ($ 549 million).

Year-to-date transactions (January 1 to February 29) for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, yielded net inflows of $613 million, a turnaround compared to the $258 million net outflows noted for the same period last year ( January 1 to February 28 2023). BSP