Marcos calls Filipinos 'to find ways to serve others'' during Holy Week

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. calls the public "to find ways to serve others" as the nation observes the Lenten season.

"As we reflect on the love and selflessness of Jesus Christ, may we also find ways to serve others with the same compassion and grace, spreading love and understanding in our communities," Marcos said in his Holy Week message on Thursday.

"We pray for a safe and meaningful Holy Week for all," he added.

As the nation observes the Lenten season, many families are continuously traveling back to their provinces and different tourist destinations in and out of the country.

As of noon Thursday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has monitored 73,282 outbound passengers and 66,331 inbound passengers in all ports nationwide.

The PCG noted that 3,608 frontline personnel were deployed in 15 PCG Districts, they have inspected a total of 449 vessels and 1,664 motorbancas.

It can be recalled that the PCG has placed its districts, stations, and sub-stations on heightened alert from March 24 to 31, 2024 to manage the influx of port passengers. Robina Asido/DMS