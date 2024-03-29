Philippines readies ''countermeasure package'' vs aggressive Chinese ships towards Filipino vessels in WPS

By Robina Asido

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government will implement a "countermeasure package" against the aggressive actions of Chinese ships towards the Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

"Over the succeeding weeks there shall be, implemented by the relevant national government agencies and instrumentalities, a response and countermeasure package that is proportionate, deliberate, and reasonable in the face of the open, unabating, and illegal, coercive, aggressive, and dangerous attacks by agents of the China Coast Guard and the Chinese Maritime Militia," he said.

The President did not disclose details about the countermeasures that will be implemented by the government but he noted that the Philippines "seek no conflict with any nation, more so nations that purport and claim to be our friends but we will not be cowed into silence, submission, or subservience. Filipinos do not yield."

Marcos issued his statement following the recent harassment of Chinese ships against the Philippine vessels conducting rotation and resupply missions for the troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal last weekend.

The president also noted that allied countries will help the Philippines address the requirements it needed to protect and secure its "sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction."

"Over the course of these past days, I have met with and spoken to our country’s National Security and Defense leadership. They have made their considered recommendations and, through exhaustive consultations, I have given them my directives," he said.

"I have also been in constant communication with representatives of relevant allies, partners, and friends in the international community. They have offered to help us on what the Philippines requires to protect and secure our Sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction while ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-pacific. I have given them our requirements and we have been assured that they will be addressed," he added. Robina Asido/DMS