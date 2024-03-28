NSC official claims no documents showing Philippines didn't honor deal with China on ship in Ayungin Shoal

The National Security Council (NSC) said there are no documents on former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque's claim that the Philippines failed to honor a "gentleman's agreement" made during the previous administration and China.

In an interview with ANC Wednesday, National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said that they were “surprised” by Roque’s claim because even former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said the Duterte administration did not have an agreement with China concerning Ayungin Shoal.

“Insofar as this administration is concerned, or the National Task Force West Philippine Sea, we have not seen any document, we have not seen any report that there was such an agreement, and as mentioned by President Bongbong (Ferdinand) Marcos himself, if ever there was one, He has repudiated it,” Malaya told ANC.

He added that Roque should explain the details of the supposed agreement the previous government had with China.

“I think it is incumbent upon Secretary Roque to explain what are the parameters of this agreement because what was this so-called agreement? Does this mean that there was an agreement to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal? it is not clear what exactly was that agreement,” Malaya said.

“Since this is an informal agreement, it's questionable if such is binding,” he added.

Roque earlier said in an interview that under former President Rodrigo Duterte’s term, the Philippines made a deal with China to only bring food and water supplies to soldiers stationed at a grounded Navy vessel to Ayungin Shoal.

He added that the agreement was made public by former Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, who is now a senator. Jaspearl Tan/DMS