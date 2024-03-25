NBI returns from Timor Leste without former congressman

A National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) team returned Sunday Timor Leste without a former congressman who is wanted for a murder case, dzBB reported.

There was no immediate statement from the NBI but the lawyers of ex-solon Arnolfo Teves Jr. said they will exhaust all means to stop his deportation to the Philippines.

Teves is facing multiple counts of murder before a Philippine court for being allegedly involved in the death of Negros Oriental Gov. Degamo and nine others last year.

Teves’ lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said the legal team of the former lawmaker met on Sunday to discuss other options, including bringing the alleged persecution of Teves before the United Nations Commission on Human Rights.

Topacio said Teves’ cannot immediately be deported as his detention was extended by a Timor Leste court "for another 15 days maximum, or the possible duration of the trial."

Last Thursday, the Department of Justice said Teves was arrested at a golf range in Dili . DMS