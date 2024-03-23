Two volunteers hurt in temporary housing fire

Two volunteers were hurt in a fire in a temporary housing in Tondo that started on Thursday night.

Based on an initial report, the fire started at Building 29 of Aroma temporary housing in Barangay 105, Tondo, Manila around 10:34 pm.

It affected four buildings and around 200 houses, of which 140 were totally damaged and 60 others were partially burned.

The BFP recorded around 600 families or 1,800 individuals displaced because of the incident.

The fire that reached the 5th alarm around 11:19 pm was placed under control at 12:00 am on Friday and finally extinguished by 5:26 am.

The estimated damage to property reached to around 6.5 million while the cause of the incident is still subject of the ongoing investigation. Robina Asido/DMS