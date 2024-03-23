Summer season has begun: Pagasa

The state weather bureau announced on Friday that the summer season has officially begun as it declares the termination of Amihan in the country.

"Today we officially declare the start of the Philippine summer based on the analysis of the latest forecast," Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) administrator Nathaniel Servando said.

Servando explained that the official termination of the Amihan season signals "the start of the relatively warmer or dryer months or simply the summer season in the Philippines."

"The number of warm and dryer days will increase in the coming weeks and in the coming months and with the effects of El Nino that is expected to continue we expect above temperatures and even dryer conditions during the months of April and May in particular," he said.

With the expected effect of El Nino during summer months, Serbando advised the public and concerned national agencies "to continue necessary steps to prepare and avoid the effect of hot and warm weather and to avoid illness like heat stroke."

Servando said among the simple steps that should always be remembered by the public is to frequently drink water, avoid sun exposure for a long time and to wear comfortable clothes. Robina Asido/DMS