Marcos urges Army to bolster cybersecurity capabilities

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday called on the Philippine Army to give special attention to boosting its cybersecurity capabilities and adopting new technologies through increased collaboration with other major services of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the country’s foreign defense counterparts.

“Our ability to counter cyber threats is also of great importance. Given this emerging threat, I urge the Philippine Army to bolster its cybersecurity capabilities to keep up with the rapid technological advancements and help maintain the country’s security and stability,” President Marcos said in his speech during the 127th Founding Anniversary of the Philippine Army delivered by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. in Capas, Tarlac.

“I hope that you will adopt the lessons you have learned, the best practices you have gained from joint operations, and interactions with other major services of the AFP and our foreign defense counterparts,” he said.

The President told Army chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido about the need to transform the Army into a multi-mission-ready, cross-domain, and capable force that can effectively thwart emerging threats to the country’s stability and sovereignty as the nation march toward the Bagong Pilipinas.

This is the reason why the administration continues to boost the Army’s morale, efficiency, and responsiveness through continuous capacity-building initiatives, rigorous training and education activities, and other meritorious pursuits, he stated.

The President hailed the Philippine Army for its achievements, not only in its successful internal security operations, but also for exerting efforts in shifting to external defense amid increased tension in the region.

“Equally noteworthy are your peacetime endeavors, which put you at the forefront of rescue and recovery missions aimed at ensuring the safety of our citizens. Our soldiers have become a reliable and calming presence amidst the loss and destruction that come in the wake of disasters and calamities,” he said.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, I give my snappiest salute to the Philippine Army’s officers, enlisted personnel, civilian employees, as well as our partners and force multipliers in our communities, for the significant roles you play in the accomplishment of the Army’s mission,” the President told the soldiers.

Following the election of Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo as President of the Philippine Revolutionary Government on March 22, 1897 in Tejeros Convention, the Army of the Philippine Republic was established.

On November 15, 1935, the late president Manuel Luis Quezon signed Commonwealth Act No.1, popularly known as the National Defense Act, which paved the way for the birth of the new Philippine Army.

The Philippine Army supports the government’s whole-of-nation approach against communist insurgency and has been transitioning from internal to external defense particularly amid heightened geopolitical tension in the Indo-Pacific.

Its mandate led to a breakthrough with the framing of the Army Transformation Roadmap 2028, which was implemented in 2010, expressing confidence that it will realize its 2028 vision to be a world-class Army that is a source of national pride. Presidential News Desk