PCG says research at Pag-asa Cays successful, denies China claim

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said a marine scientific resource assessment at Pag-asa Cays 1 and 2 was successful contrary to China's claims that it had thwarted the Philippine expedition.

"The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) strongly refute the false narrative presented by the China Coast Guard (CCG)," Commodore Jay Tarriela, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea said Friday.

"Contrary to China's claims, the Filipino marine scientists successfully conducted more than 4 hours of extensive coral reef and fishery resources assessment, despite the illegal presence of CCG vessel 5204, which came as close as 100 meters to the BFAR vessel," he added.

In a statement Chinese Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu claims that "34 individuals from the Philippines ignored China’s warning and illegally boarded Tiexian Reef on Thursday."

However, Tarriela highlighted "that the actions of the BFAR and PCG in conducting marine scientific research in these waters are fully in accordance with the provisions of United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)."

He noted that "the cays and their surrounding waters, which are within the territorial sea of Pag-asa Island, form part of the Philippine national territory."

"The presence of the CCG and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels in the area is a clear infringement of the Philippines' territorial sovereignty," said Tarriela.

"Both the BFAR and PCG are committed to upholding the rule of law and will continue to protect the rights and interests of the Philippines in accordance with international law," he added.

Tarriela said "the maritime scientific resource assessment aims to contribute to the understanding and sustainable management of the Philippine marine resources in the area." Robina Asido/DMS