Marcos to skip Thursday's FOCAP presidential luncheon

Following the advise of his physician to have more rest, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will not be able to attend the Presidential Luncheon hosted by the Foreign Correspondents’ Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) on Thursday.

The Presidential Communications Office is in constant communication with the FOCAP Board to have the event rescheduled to a future date.

Following their full schedule these last few days, the President and the First Lady developed flu-like symptoms.

They have been taking fluids and medication to alleviate their symptoms. Currently, their vitals remain stable.

To ensure their speedy recovery, they have been advised by their attending physician to get some rest. Presidential News Desk