Marcos condemns ambush of four soldiers in Maguindanao del Sur

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday condemned the killing of four soldiers who were ambushed by suspected extremists in Maguindanao del Sur over the weekend.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly ambush that targeted four of our courageous soldiers in Maguindanao del Sur on March 17,” Marcos said in his post on X (formerly Twitter). “The despicable act only strengthens our resolve to eradicate terrorism from the region and our entire nation.”

The President directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to provide immediate provisions and assistance to the families of the fallen soldiers. The AFP, for its part, mobilized its forces go after the gunmen who ambushed the four Army troopers on Sunday.

There were reports that the gunmen behind last Sunday’s ambuscade were from the Daulah Islamiyah extremist group.

“Under my administration, we remain resolute in our pledge to ensure that justice is swiftly served for our fallen heroes. I have instructed the immediate provision of benefits and assistance to support the families they leave behind,” Marcos said.

Initial reports said the four soldiers, three of them belonging to the Army’s 40th Infantry Battalion and another from the 3rd Cavalry of the 601st Infantry Brigade, had just bought food in the town of Datu Hoffer Ampatuan when they were waylaid by suspected Daulah Islamiyah terrorists.

The four soldiers were just about to return to their base camp after distributing the food to the villagers of Barangay Tuayan in observance of “Iftar,” the breaking of the fast of Muslims after sunset during the holy month of Ramadan, when they were ambushed.

“Let this tragic event unite us in our unwavering commitment for a safer, stronger, and insurgency-free Philippines. Together, we shall prevail against these acts of violence,” Marcos said. Presidential News Desk