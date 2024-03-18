Philippines to repatriate 63 Filipinos amid ongoing violence in Haiti

At least 63 Filipinos in Haiti are expected to be repatriated amid the ongoing conflict in the Caribbean country due to violent gang activities, according to Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) officer-in-charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

In a statement, Cacdac said the repatriation of 63 Filipinos comes after Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo approved the recommendation on the declaration of Alert Level 3, or the voluntary repatriation for Filipinos in Haiti.

Cacdac said that there are 115 Filipinos in Haiti.

He said they are looking for options on how to execute the repatriation of the 63 Filipinos since no flights are coming out of Haiti while the land travel to the capital Port-au-Prince is also discouraged due to violent gang activities.

But he said that “chartering a flight seems is the most viable option at this time.”

“As of date, there is no report of any Filipino affected or injured by the ongoing security crisis,” Cacdac added.

He said that concerned government agencies are now closely coordinating with Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez and Honorary Consul General Fitzgerald Oliver James Brandt and Filipino community leader Bernadette Villagracia regarding the possible repatriation of Filipinos in Haiti.

Haiti is now experiencing a breakdown of law and order due to violent gang activities.

Gang leaders are reportedly demanding for the resignation of Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry and threatened a civil war if their demand is not heeded while there are already reports of civilian casualties, disruption in business, school and commercial transportation operations. Presidential News Desk