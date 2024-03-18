PH re-affirms commitment to UN’s peacekeeping operations; vows to engage with peacebuilding commission

The Philippines has re-affirmed its commitment to the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations as it vowed to engage with peace building commission to share the country’s experiences in establishing the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, who delivered the country’s statement during the 9,574th Security Council meeting on March 13, said that the Philippines is ready to increase its presence in the peacekeeping operations of the UN.

“Since 1963, the Philippines has been committed to UN peacekeeping operations. We wish to increase our footprint with more professional peacekeepers on the ground, most especially highly trained women peacekeepers with nothing to prove and much compassion to share,” Loyzaga said.

“This is our commitment to inclusive intergenerational and lasting peace. As a partner, pathfinder, and peacemaker, the Philippines is ready to bring our experiences to the security council to demonstrate a focused and effective approach to peace and security challenges,” she added.

Loyzaga delivered the Philippines’ message to the UN during the 9,574th Security Council meeting anchored on the theme “Promoting Conflict Prevention ? Empowering all Actors Including Women and Youth.”

As a nation championing peace building and sustaining peace, Loyzaga shared before the UN the Philippines’ success story in the creation of the BARMM, which are greatly contributed by women negotiators, researchers, educators and community organizers.

She emphasized that the process is found on understanding intersectionality of vulnerability; the recognition of opportunities for shared gains through strategic interventions; the value of institutionalizing convergence for social cohesion and sustainable development; and in jointly realizing the intergenerational value of peace.

“We forged what is now BARMM across half a century of fighting between war in factions and clansmen, and both against and inclusive democracy. Peace is possible and patience-based, they are the best way forward and the least hurt and lost,” she said.

“We hope to engage with the peace building commission to share our experiences in establishing the BARMM as we continue our journey towards a sustainable peace through conflict prevention, equity, and always without fail, human dignity,” she added.

She also highlighted that the Philippines has always stood for a rules-based order “where reason rules and compassion prevail” which is evident in the country’s active participation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other global partnerships.

She added that the country’s active involvement in international organizations also underscores dedication to multilateralism and the privacy of international law.

“We believe honest and strategic collaboration is essential to assisting conflict affected countries. The peaceful settlement of international disputes and strengthen resilience in facing security risks. Women are the core of this mission. The art of peace making begins at home and comes out of the hands of women,” she said.

Loyzaga added that the Philippines looks forward to the “Summit of the Future” in September and the “2025 Review of the UN Peacebuilding Architecture” along with the strengthening updating the UN toolbox for prevention of conflict and its recurrence. Presidential News Desk