「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

3月16日のまにら新聞から

MRT-3 temporarily suspends operation from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday

［ 116 words｜2024.3.16｜英字 (English) ］

The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) will temporarily suspend its operation from March 28, Maundy Thursday, to Easter Sunday, March 31, it said in an advisory on Friday.

"Regular operating hours will be observed on Wednesday, March 27, with the last train trips at 9:30 p.m. from North Avenue Station, and 10:09 p.m. from Taft Avenue Station," it said.

"MRT-3 will resume its normal operations on Monday, April 1, with first train trips scheduled at 4:30 am from North Avenue Station, and 5:05 am from Taft Avenue Station," the advisory added.

It noted that the operation will be suspended for four days "to give way for the rail line's annual Holy Week maintenance activities." Robina Asido/DMS

