Two Filipino crew members of bulk carrier attacked by Houthi rebels arrive

Two remaining Filipino crew members of a bulk carrier who were seriously injured after Houthi rebels launched a missile attack on their vessel on March 6 have returned to the country, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Thursday.

In a statement, DMW said crew members of M/V True Confidence arrived from Djibouti, Africa through an air ambulance at 6:45 am.

“The two were received by a medical team and taken to the hospital where they will continue their recovery. They have also been reunited with their families in hospital,” the DMW said.

The crew members and their families have asked for privacy, it added.

On Tuesday afternoon, 11 Filipino crew members of the same vessel, one of whom obtained minor injuries, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal.

They received financial aid from the DMW and medical and psychiatric exams from the Department of Health (DOH).

DMW announced last week that two Filipino seafarers on the vessel died from the attack. Jaspearl Tan/DMS