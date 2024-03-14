「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P3,740
$100=P5530

3月14日のまにら新聞から

Fire hits Philippine General Hospital

［ 115 words｜2024.3.14｜英字 (English) ］

Patients at the Philippine General Hospital in Manila were evacuated after a fire broke out at the largest government tertiary hospital in the country on Wednesday.

The Manila public information office reported that the patients of PGH were evacuated for their safety during the incident.

It said the fire which started at the research unit of the hospital around 3pm reached a second alarm at 3:11 pm.

The fire was declared under control by 3:45 pm before it was finally extinguished at 4:30pm.

"The second alarm fire, which started at a research unit, was declared a fire out at 4:30pm, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection - Manila Fire District," Manila PIO stated. Robina Asido/DMS

前の記事2024年3月14日 次の記事2024年3月14日