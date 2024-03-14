Fire hits Philippine General Hospital

Patients at the Philippine General Hospital in Manila were evacuated after a fire broke out at the largest government tertiary hospital in the country on Wednesday.

The Manila public information office reported that the patients of PGH were evacuated for their safety during the incident.

It said the fire which started at the research unit of the hospital around 3pm reached a second alarm at 3:11 pm.

The fire was declared under control by 3:45 pm before it was finally extinguished at 4:30pm.

"The second alarm fire, which started at a research unit, was declared a fire out at 4:30pm, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection - Manila Fire District," Manila PIO stated. Robina Asido/DMS