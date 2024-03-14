United States Indo-Pacific Command chief visits AFP headquarters

Amid the recent tension in the West Philippine Sea, United States Indo-Pacific Command commander Admiral John Aquilino visited the general headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday.

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. rendered arrival honors to welcome Aquilino in the military headquarters.

As they assured continued cooperation between their forces during their meeting, Aquilino and Brawner also discussed programs and activities between United States and Filipino forces.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP public affairs office chief said among the activities and programs tackled by the two military leaders include the PH-US Balikatan Exercises, the maritime cooperative activities, and Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites projects.

He noted that Brawner and Aquilino also talk about "strengthening of coordination with other militaries from like-minded nations to advance the rules-based international order and secure a free and open Indo-Pacific region."

"Their meeting manifests the commitment of the AFP to its treaty ally to ensure high-level coordination and sustained implementation of programs aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two militaries," he said.

It can be recalled that early this month, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson expressed strong condemnation against the harassment of Chinese ships that injured five Filipinos including a high ranking Navy official onboard the rotation and resupply vessel.

"We strongly condemn the PRC’s dangerous maneuvers at Ayungin or Second Thomas Shoal, which endangered lives, resulted in injuries, and damaged PCG vessels in the Philippine EEZ. The US stands with the Philippines and proponents of international law in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific," Carlson said in her X (twitter) account. Robina Asido/DMS