Marcos to invite German, Czech firms to consider Philippines '' as a production hub for their products''

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said he will invite German and Czech business to ''consider the Philippines as a production hub for their products.

Marcos said this in his departure statement at the Villamor Airbase before leaving for Germany and the Czech Republic.

In his working visit in Germany on March 12 to 13, Marcos is expected to pursue agreements on renewable energy, manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, aerospace, innovation and startups, Information Technology-Business Process Management (IT-BPM), and minerals processing.

A Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Strengthening Maritime Cooperation as well as the Cooperation Programme between the Technical Educational and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training (BIBB) will be signed while Marcos is in Germany.

At the second part of his European trip at the Czech Republic from March 14 to 15, Marcos said he wants to explore cooperation agriculture, manufacturing, especially in the automotive industry, transportation, renewable energy, space, and scientific instruments.

A Philippines-Czech Republic Joint Communique on the establishment of labor consultation for the safe migration of Filipino workers will be signed.

"I look forward to having productive discussions, fruitful collaboration, and memorable experiences that will further cement the enduring ties between the Philippines, and Germany and of course, the Czech Republic," Marcos said.

He said his visit in the two countries comes at a pivotal period as the country celebrates the 50th anniversary of its diplomatic relations with the Czech Republic and 70th anniversary of its diplomatic relations with Germany. DMS