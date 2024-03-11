Marcos urges Muslims to ''strengthen kinship'' as Ramadan starts

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. urged Muslims to “strengthen kinship” and to forgive at the beginning of Ramadan.

“I am in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters in the country and all over the world on the occasion of Ramadan,” Marcos said in a statement released on Sunday.

“It is my hope that this month-long celebration will strengthen our kinship, open our hearts to forgive past grievances and embrace a spirit of harmony that will redound to our collective progress. Together, let us build a future where love and understanding prevail and where the light of hope shines brightly for all,” he added.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community for Muslims. Jaspearl Tan/DMS