Marcos arrives in Melbourne for 50th ASEAN-Australia Special Summit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived Sunday evening at the Melbourne Airport where he was warmly welcomed by Australian government officials along with First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos and the Philippine delegates for the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit.

The plane carrying the President and the First Lady arrived at the Melbourne Airport at 7:15 pm local time (4:15 pm Manila).

Marcos is expected to participate in the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit where he will reiterate the position of the Philippines on the regional and international issues and thank the Australian government for its unwavering support for the rule of law.

Marcos is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Prime Ministers of Cambodia and New Zealand to further strengthen the countries’ cooperation and meet with the Filipino community in Melbourne and promote business through the Philippine Business Forum of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The bilateral ties between the Philippines and Australia span 77 years since its establishment on July 4, 1946.

Marcos and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed an agreement in September last year, elevating the bilateral relationship of the Philippines and Australia from comprehensive to strategic partnership.

Australia continues to support the Philippines as the country’s 11th largest source of total Official Development Assistance (ODA) with grant commitments amounting to $180.4 million, as it serves as the second home to at least 408,000 Filipinos and Australians of Filipino descent. Presidential News Desk