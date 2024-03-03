Outgoing Japan ambassador attends Bon Odori

By Robina Asido

Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa attended this year's Bon Odori festival in Taguig City for the first time before his term ends on Tuesday.

"Yes this is his first time (Koshikawa attended), because we do not have this during the three years pandemic and last year he was not able to come. So it is his first and last time," Japanese Association Manila Incorporated President Takano Seichi told Daily Manila Shimbun.

Koshikawa will be replaced by Endo Kazuya as the new ambassador when he end his term in March 5.

In his speech, Koshikawa expressed how glad he is to see that many Filipinos also attended the Japanese festivity.

"Hello everyone! Filipinos, my friends. I am very happy to see so many Filipino people in this Bon Odori Festival, Bon Odori used to have some religious meaning of providing hospitality to the ancestor in the summer time," he said.

"Now it has become a traditional annual event throughout Japan and this Bon Odori festival give us the place for the union and interactions of all... people so the people who live in Japan you know very well that we just dance listen and enjoy the Bon Odori sing songs and please dance and chat and deepen the friendship between the Japanese and the Filipinos," he added.

Unlike the previous year where around 20 stalls have joined the event, this year a total of 15 stalls offered different games, foods, services and other products during the festivity.

The participating stalls includes Ookini, Ipponyari, T-House, Kirin Ichiban, Sekitori, Bakeshop Tomono, Sandaya Yakiniku, Tokoichi, Hiro Japanese Yakiniku Restaurant, Mitsukoshi Fresh, The Daily Manila Shimbun, JAEC, ACT III, NPO and JAMI. DMS