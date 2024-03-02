Maharlika Investment Corp eyes membership in global network of sovereign wealth funds

The Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) is set to apply for Associate Membership in the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) to strengthen transparency and good governance, after the proposal was approved during the fourth MIC board meeting presided by Finance Secretary and MIC Chairperson Ralph Recto on Thursday.

The IFSWF is a voluntary organization of global sovereign wealth funds committed to working together and strengthening the community through dialogue, research, and self-assessment.

It is mandated to help members implement the Santiago Principles, which pertain to the generally accepted principles and practices to ensure the effective operations of sovereign wealth funds globally.

An IFSWF associate membership is usually granted for three years, specifically for institutions that are in the early stages of forming their sovereign funds.

This move is in line with RA 11954 otherwise known as the Maharlika Investment Fund Act of 2023, which mandates the adherence of the MIC and the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) to the Santiago Principles. DOF Information Management Service