Marcos lauds outgoing Japan envoy for bringing ties to higher level

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his gratitude Friday to outgoing Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa particularly as Japan and the Philippines enter a new phase in their relationship in terms of defense and security, trade and investment, infrastructure development, as well as advancing peace in Mindanao.

Speaking during Koshikawa’s farewell call on Marcos in Malacanang, the chief executive said the Philippine-Japan relations have elevated to a higher level under the Japanese envoy’s tenure in the Philippines.

“It used to be just economic and trade, but in terms of security and defense, also that, and I’m glad that you mentioned the assistance that the Japanese, that Japan, rather, has given to the BARMM. It’s very ? it is been very critical because as the elections come, it will be the first parliamentary election,” Marcos told Koshikawa.

“On the security side, there has much also, there has ? much has been achieved. We are now talking about the, between the United States, Japan and the Philippines, and I think that’s proceeding very well," the President said.

The President also recognized Japan’s contributions not only in the infrastructure side, but also in developing the country’s agriculture sector, with the coordination and opening of the lines of communications with the Japanese experts for Filipinos to learn new things.

For his part, Koshikawa said he is leaving his post with Japan and the Philippines entering a new phase in their relations.

“And, furthermore, maintaining a maritime order based on the rule of law is the most important common objectives of most countries,” the Japanese ambassador said.

“Japan ...will continue to support Mindanao peace process in particular in the election scheduled next year. In this context, I think, the Japanese government is ready to consider the assistance necessary for the implementation of the election laws,” he said.

And with regard the administration’s Build, Better, More infrastructure program, Koshikawa said Japan will steadily work to complete many infrastructure projects such as Metro Manila Subway project, North-South Commuter railway project, and the Davao Bypass Construction Project.

In terms of trilateral cooperation, the two nations maintain robust strategic partnership, and have witnessed laying down the groundwork for trilateral cooperation.

Also during Koshikawa’s tenure, the two nations further deepened their defense and security cooperation through the existing dialogue mechanisms and witnessed the conclusion of the Official Security Assistance (OSA), through brand new Coastal Radar Systems.

They have also commenced the negotiations on the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) and look forward to the conclusion of negotiations in the near future.

On economic development, Japan is also a generous partner of the administration’s Build, Better, More Program and an ardent supporter in the quest for peace and economic development in Mindanao.

The Philippines and Japan celebrated 67 years of relations on July 23, 2022, and 11 years of strengthened strategic partnership since 2011. Presidential News Desk