Kazuya to replace Koshikawa as Japan's new envoy to Philippines

Endo Kazuya will replace outgoing Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa who will end his term on Tuesday.

"As I approach the end of my term as Ambassador on March 5, I am deeply appreciative of your continued support and collaboration as Japan and

the Philippines embark on the next chapter of its diplomatic journey," Koshikawa said in his message to the media.

"I look forward to your continued partnership with our Embassy and my successor Ambassador Endo Kazuya. Lastly, I hope to visit the Philippines again as a tourist soon," he added.

As he expressed his gratitude to the media for their support to the Embassy during his term, Koshikawa said "in recent years, our two nations have forged stronger bonds, marking a golden age in our bilateral relations. This achievement would not have been possible without your commitment and dedication in highlighting the significant milestones that have defined our journey."

"Your insightful coverage and tireless efforts have also played a pivotal role in fostering mutual understanding between our peoples," he added.

In his X (Twitter) account, Koshikawa said that he is "overwhelmed with gratitude for the warmth and friendship extended to" him in the last three years and three months.

"Your hospitality has truly made this a memorable chapter of my life," he said. Robina Asido/DMS