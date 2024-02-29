Three alleged rebels killed in a military operation in Iloilo

Three alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed while five high powered firearms were recovered in a military operation in Iloilo province on Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Michael Samson, Army's 301st Infantry Brigade, civil military operation officer said the troops launched the military operation in response to the reported presence of around 20 NPA members at the forested part along the boundary of barangays Lomboyan and Torocadan, both of San Joaquin, Iloilo province.

During the operation the 301st Infantry Brigade used the Autonomous Truck Mounted howitzer System (ATMOS) to provide artillery fire support at about 3:20 am prior to the final approach of the ground troops on the NPA encampment.

"Three of the NPA enemies were killed, we are still trying to identify them and five firearms were recovered, four are M16 and one AK47, nine backpacks and personal belongings," said Samson.

He said that the government forces are continuously conducting hot pursuit operations against the fleeing NPA rebels.

Samson said the military operation was launched to pre-empt the NPA's plan to conduct terrorist activities in the province, and a tactical offensive against our government troops. He noted that the consolidation of the rebels posed a significant threat to the peace and stability in the region.

“This operation serves as a warning to the remaining members of the communist NPA terrorist (CNTs) that still espouse violence to pursue an unwanted cause. That it is never too late to choose the path of peace and go back to the folds of the law and be with their families and loved ones," he said.

"The government welcomes them to go back to the mainstream of society, otherwise the long arms of the law will eventually catch up on these NPA rebels,” Samson said. Robina Asido/DMS