2月29日のまにら新聞から

MIAA removes seats with bed bugs in NAIA terminals 2 and 3

［ 109 words｜2024.2.29｜英字 (English) ］

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Wednesday removed seats with bed bugs in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals 2 and 3 after reports that people said they were bitten.

MIAA general manager Eric Ines immediately ordered the terminal managers to look into the matter and provide him with a report within 24 hours.

A directive was also given for the conduct of comprehensive facility inspections and enhanced sanitation measures.

The MIAA apologized to the victims.

Following an investigation, two who were bitten sought and were given medical assistance by medical teams.

The seats identified in the reports have been pulled out and disinfection shall continue MIAA said. DMS

