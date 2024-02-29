Marcos to address Australian Parliament; enhance PH-Australia ties in Canberra visit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to further enhance the bilateral ties between the Philippines and Australia as he left for Canberra Wednesday to address the Parliament of Australia upon the invitation of Governor-General David Hurley.

Hurley represented Australia in visiting the Philippines during the inauguration ceremony of Marcos in 2022.

Marcos arrived in Canberra at 4: 11 pm Philippine time, the President Communications Office (PCO) said.

The President will address the Australian House of Representatives Chamber at 7:20 am Philippine time on Thursday. He will leave later in the day and return to Australia on March 4 for the ASEAN-Australia meeting.

In his departure speech, Marcos said he hopes to bring home a more robust, warmer, and closer Philippine-Australian relations, which is more than 70 years, spanning a wide and diverse range of areas, from defense and security to economic cooperation, and people-to-people cooperation.

“As part of this visit, I will have the opportunity to address the Parliament of Australia and provide greater detail on the commitments that we place in this partnership and our vision for the future of the Philippines,” Marcos said in his departure speech.

Marcos said his visit to Canberra is also his way of reciprocating the state visit of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his way of extending the strong commitment of the Philippines to the partnership and friendship with Australia.

Albanese visited the Philippines in September last year when the Philippines and Australia elevated the relationship of the two countries from a comprehensive to a strategic partnership to expand various areas of cooperation.

The President said he will also acknowledge the growing relations between the Philippines and Australia on defense and security. Marcos highlighted the success of the Exercise Alon and the Maritime Cooperative Activity last year under the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement with Australia, one of the two defense agreements of the country with foreign allies.

“I shall also highlight the huge potential in trade and investment that we should maximize in the coming years. After all, economic security is a vital component of national security,” President Marcos said.

“Finally, I anticipate an enhancement of the mutual understanding between the Philippines and Australia as we share a common vision not just for our bilateral relations, but for the peace and security of the region as well,” he added.

Marcos said the Philippines’ engagement in the Parliament will also feature conversations with Australia’s legislative leadership who are vital partners in ensuring a favorable and enabling policy environment for the Philippine-Australia relations to continue its upward trajectory.

He added that the Philippines will also have the opportunity to expand the wide-ranging cooperation with Australia through the formalization and signing of three agreements.

“Collaboration in these additional fields is a clear indication that the Strategic Partnership which we have embarked upon provides greater energy and optimism for closer cooperation that is mutually beneficial to both Filipinos and Australians,” President Marcos said.

“I am honored to bring with me in this visit the best of our motherland and our inherent desire for peace and prosperity. I intend to serve as a bridge that will further connect the two democratic maritime nations and promote our visions of amity, development and cooperation,” he added. Presidential News Desk