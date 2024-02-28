One cop convicted of homicide in death of 17-year-old, four others get four to six years in jail

One of the six Navotas cops who were involved in the killing of a 17-year-old boy due to mistaken identity was convicted of homicide, while four others were guilty of illegal discharge of firearms.

In a 44-page ruling Tuesday, the Navotas Regional Trial Court (RTC) convicted Police Staff Sergeant Gerry Maliban of homicide and he was sentenced to four to six years in jail.

The court also required Maliban to pay P100,000 for moral and civil damages.

In the same decision, the Navotas court charged Executive Master Sergeant Roberto Dioso Balais Jr., Staff Sergeant Nikko Pines Corollo Esquillon, Corporal Edmark Jake Sorbito Blanco, and Patrolman Benedict Danao Mangada with illegal discharge of firearms and they were sentenced with up to four months of imprisonment.

On the other hand, Police Staff Sergeant Antonio Bugayong was acquitted “on the ground of reasonable doubt” since it could not be proven that he fired his gun at the teen.

Justice department spokesperson Mico Clavano said after looking into the Navotas court’s decision they plan to appeal to the Court of Appeals through the Office of the Solicitor General.

“We will exhaust all our legal remedies and move up to the Court of Appeals to be able to get the justice the Baltazar family deserves," Clavano said.

In a press briefing, parents of the slain teen said they were disappointed in the court’s decision not to convict all six officers.

“Our family is really hurt because we were expecting that six of them would be convicted but the opposite happened. Five of them are roaming free while and only one of them is convicted,” said Rodoliza Baltazar, the teen’s mother.

“My son is dead, he is forever gone. Meanwhile, he will only suffer for four years for killing my son,” she added.

For his part, Jessie Baltazar, the teen’s father, said: “The penalty imposed on them is not enough. It hurts to lose my son who is helping me with my livelihood.” Jaspearl Tan/DMS