Japanese movies to be shown at UP Film Center until March 2

Japanese movies will be showcased at the Film Center of the University of the Philippines (UP) Film Institute until March 2.

Films to be screened are The First Slam Dunk, Gold and Water Kingdom, We Made a Beautiful Bouquet; And Yet, You Are So Sweet; A Man, Not Quite Dead Yet, Father of the Milk Way Railroad, Voltes V: Legacy- The Cinematic Experience, Voltes V: The Liberation, Tokyo Story, and Mondays: See You “This” Week.

Admission is free but audiences must register near the entrance of the film center one and a half hours before the start of the movie.

The Japanese Film Festival is a yearly event hosted by the Japan Foundation to promote Japanese anime and live action movies.

Apart from Manila and UP Diliman, Japanese films are also being showcased in Cebu as well as Baguio, Davao, and Iloilo. Jaspearl Tan/DMS