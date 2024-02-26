Marcos vows to strengthen efforts vs. terrorist groups; mourns over the killing of six soldiers in Lanao del Norte

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed on Sunday to strengthen the government campaign against terrorist groups.

The President made the statement after six soldiers were killed in clashes with the Islamic State-linked Dawlah Islamiyah (DI) group in a remote village in Munai, Lanao del Norte last week.

“Hindi natin makakalimutan ang kanilang kadakilaan at kabayanihan. Ipagpapatuloy natin ang kanilang ipinaglaban, at uusigin natin ang mga kalaban ng kapayapaan,” Marcos said in his vlog on YouTube.

“Ipinapangako natin sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay, at sa sambayanang Pilipino, na ating ipadarama sa kanilang mga naulila, ang pagmamahal at pagkikilala ng pamahalaansa kanilang nagawang sakripisyo," he said.

Marcos said the government recognizes the sacrifices and the bravery shown by the six soldiers who died in their sworn duty to ensure peace and order and fight terrorism.

“Tayo po ay sumasaludo sa sakripisyo ng ating anim na sundalo na nagbuwis ng buhay sa isang enkwentro, upang tayo ay protektahan laban sa mga terorista,” he said.

“Ang kalungkutan na ating nadarama sa sakripisyo ng ating anim na magigiting na sundalo ay gagamitin nating lakas upang ibayong pagsikapan natin na sugpuin ang mga teroristang naghahasik ng panganib sa ating mamamayan," he stressed.

Six were killed and four other members of the Army's 44th Infantry Battalion were wounded in a firefight with the DI group in Barangay Ramain on Feb. 18. The DI group is known to be operating in communities in the boundary of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur.

The military has intensified manhunt operations against the DI group as the Army’s 1st Infantry Division prepared full military honors for the six fallen soldiers. Presidential News Desk