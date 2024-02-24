Search and retrieval at landslide in Maco ends

After more than two weeks the search and retrieval operation at the Masara landslide site in Maco, Davao de Oro was officially terminated on Thursday afternoon.

Based on the latest count by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), a total of 93 bodies were recovered while 35 were injured and eight others were still missing as of Feb. 21.

Maco Mayor Arthur Carlos Voltaire Rimando issued an executive order for the termination of search and retrieval operation at Barangay Masara which took effect at 5pm on February 22.

The executive order for termination was issued based on the recommendation of the city's Incident Management Team.

The EO noted that on February 22, the incident commanders have "reported the completion of retrieval and debris clearing at ground zero covering the whole landslide area until its ground level."

The landslide has affected a total of 1,944 families or 7,323 individuals, of which 1,424 families or 4,927 persons were served inside the 13 evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS