PBBM and presumptive Indonesian President Prabowo agree to strengthen PH-Indonesia relations

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended his congratulations to Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who is leading his country’s presidential elections, as both leaders vowed to strengthen the bilateral ties between their two countries.

In a telephone call with Prabowo on Thursday, Marcos affirmed that the Philippines and Indonesia have a lot in common in over 70 years of bilateral ties countries, which formally established on November 24, 1949.

“That might be a good idea. Yes, there are many areas (that) opened up. The traditional ties has grown stronger over 70 years. In the recent years, President (Joko) Widodo explored many new possibilities. I would be very interested to meet with you to go into some details,” Marcos told Prabowo.

Marcos’ statement came after Prabowo told him in the telephone call that he is looking forward to work with his administration as part of the strengthened bilateral relations between the Philippines and Indonesia.

“I am looking forward to work with you. Philippine-Indonesia relationship have many common interests. I like to know what you are thinking. I hope to meet you as soon as possible,” Prabowo told Marcos over the phone.

Marcos said the Philippines is much willing to partner with Indonesia especially in terms of energy transition, green metals and energy production, adding that there are already some Indonesian companies that have invested in the Philippines.

Marcos expressed hope that Prabowo will continue the relationship established between his administration and the leadership of outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Prabowo then assured Marcos that he would build up what Widodo had established particularly on the rich ties between the Philippines and Indonesia as he looks forward to meet the chief executive in person.

Prabowo extended his best regards to the family of Marcos, who said he is looking forward to meet him to personally extend his congratulations to the incoming Indonesian president.