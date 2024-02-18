PCG: PH continues to experience dangerous maneuvers from Chinese vessels

The Philippine government continues to experience dangerous maritime maneuvers from Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) as it did not stop with the deployment of its coast guard and militia boats even in the presence of Philippine maritime assets.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesman for WPS Commodore Jay Tarriela told reporters in a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday that they have monitored four Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessel.

Tarriela said the vessels identified as CCG 3063 and 3064 have been deployed in the area to make sure that the southeast entrance of Bajo de Masinloc is well-guarded by putting floating barriers every time they monitored Philippine vessels nearby.

He added that they monitored CCG 3302 and 3105, carrying out “dangerous maneuver” to prevent the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and PCG vessels from getting near Bajo de Masinloc.

“These are the four Chinese maritime militia that we also documented who actively participated in blocking and also carrying out dangerous maneuver to prevent the BFAR vessel in getting close sa Bajo de Masinloc,” Tarriela said.

“We experienced of course dangerous maneuver … and then shadowing not just from the PLA Navy but even from the Chinese Coast Guard and also the Chinese maritime militia. There is also participation from the Chinese maritime militia,” he added.

With China’s presence in the WPS, Marcos ordered the PCG and the BFAR to maintain its presence in the Philippine waters. Presidential News Desk