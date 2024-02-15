Marcos honors centenarian Enrile for his contributions to PH’s development

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday greeted Chief Presidential Legal Counsel, Secretary Juan Ponce Enrile on his 100th birthday, by honoring his contribution to the country’s development.

“To have a life that has reached 100 years that is full of achievement, that is full of purpose, that is full of service, that is full of duty makes this celebration a must more remarkable one that it would normally be,” Marcos said in his speech during a Palace-hosted lunch.

Enrile started his government service on January 16, 1966 as undersecretary of finance during the first term of President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

He went on to hold numerous high-ranking positions such as Acting Finance Secretary and concurrent Acting Insurance Commissioner, Commissioner of Customs, and Acting Chairman of the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of the Philippines from 1966 to 1968.

Enrile also served as Justice Secretary from 1968 to 1970, and Minister of National Defense until 1986.

In February 1986, Enrile and then Armed Forces of the Philippines vice chief of staff Lt. Gen Fidel Ramos bolted away from the Marcos government, leading to the EDSA People Power Revolution. Marcos, his family and associates left the country.

Enrile served in the legislative branch as former representative of the 1st District of Cagayan province and then a senator. He was in the Senate for four terms.

Enrile returned to government service in 2022 as Presidential Legal Counsel of the Marcos Jr. administration. He was 98 then.

“He is a remarkable person and I’m just so happy to have known him…I must admit, to have him in my corner allows me to sleep better at night,” Marcos said.

On the same occasion, the chief executive also conferred a Presidential Letter of Felicitation to Enrile.

For his part, Enrile thanked the former President Marcos Sr. and former First Lady Imelda Marcos for offering him the opportunity to serve the country under his administration.

He said his career under Marcos Sr.’s administration as one of the happiest moments of his life.

“I would like to thank your father and your mother for what they did to make me what I am today before you,” Enrile said.

“The happiest moment of my life was when I serve the first presidency of a Marcos President and the second time is now that I’m serving the son of that president, our President Bongbong Marcos,” he said. Presidential News Desk-DMS