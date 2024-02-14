Marcos approves, adopts 10-year Maritime Industry Development Plan 2028

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved and adopted the 10-year Maritime Industry Development Plan 2028 (MIDP), which will serve as the country’s whole of nation roadmap for the integrated development and strategic direction of the maritime industry.

In a four-page Executive Order No. 55 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on February 8, Marcos cited the need to approve and adopt the MIDP to fully realize the potential of the Philippines as a maritime nation.

“To fully realize our potential as a maritime nation, the country requires a clearly defined and coordinated roadmap that shall accelerate the integrated development of the Philippine Maritime Industry,” Marcos said.

The President said the MIDP envisions a strong and reliable Philippine Merchant Fleet, which addresses sea transport requirements in support of national development, consistent with the country’s “AmBisyon Natin 2024” of a strongly rooted, comfortable and secure life for all Filipinos.

He said the MARINA Board shall adopt a system for the effective implementation, monitoring and review of the MIDP, and component programs, which include modernization and expansion of domestic shipping and promotion, expansion of the overseas shipping industry.

The modernization, expansion and promotion of shipbuilding and ship repair industry; promotion of highly-skilled and competitive maritime workforce; enhancement of maritime transport safety and security; and promotion of environmentally sustainable maritime industry are also part of the component programs.

Component programs also include the implementation of a sustainable maritime innovation, transformation, digitalization and knowledge center; and adoption of an effective and efficient maritime administration governance system.

All government agencies and instrumentalities must also align and harmonize their policies and courses of action to ensure its effective implementation while an MIDP Technical Board (TB) is created to assist the board in implementing, monitoring, updating and reviewing the program. Presidential News Desk