Mastermind of MSU gym bombing killed in military operation

The Amir of Dawlah Islamiyah - Maute Group, the alleged mastermind of Mindanao State University (MSU) gym bombing last year, was killed in a military operation in January.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs chief, said Monday the death of Khadafi Mimbesa in the military operation from January 25 to 26 in Lanao del Sur was confirmed by the 103rd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army through the statement of a DI-Maute Group member who surrendered to the military on Sunday.

"Khatab, a high-value individual in the DI-Maute Group who surrendered to the 2nd Mechanized Brigade on February 11, has corroborated the initial information on the demise of the DI-Maute Group Amir and the mastermind behind the MSU bombing," he said.

Trinidad said "the decisive military operations also resulted in the recovery of nine high-powered firearms, one bandolier, four Baofeng radios, and one smartphone."

Following the recent accomplishment, General Romeo Brawner Jr, chief of staff of the AFP, lauded the troops in pursuing those responsible for the MSU gym bombing and called on remnants to surrender.

"Our troops will be relentless in the pursuit of those who will seek to disturb the peace. Take this as an invitation and a call to surrender now and avoid the same fate as your dead comrades," said Brawner.

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines will always be a catalyst for peace and assure the public of the military's unwavering commitment to safeguarding peace and security in Mindanao and across the country," he added. Robina Asido/DMS